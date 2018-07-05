SnackableTV and Just For Laughs’ New Original Interactive Comedy Series JOKEOFF is Now Live

With the 2018 Just For Laughs Festival set to take over Montréal later this month, SnackableTV, Bell Media’s short-form video app, confirmed today that its first-ever interactive series JOKEOFF is now live on the platform. The new championship comedy series, a SnackableTV original produced in association with Just For Laughs, allows users to choose a victorious stand-up comedian using in-app voting.

The series, previously announced in April, marks SnackableTV’s second foray into original content, joining the upcoming SnackableTV original LITTLEKENNY, a series of animated, short-form extensions of the award-winning Canadian comedy program LETTERKENNY.

In a bracket-style battle reminiscent of the March Madness college basketball tournament, JOKEOFF begins with 32 renowned comics who go head-to-head in 16 match-ups featuring some of their best material curated from the Just For Laughs archives. Some of the first-round battles include: Dave Chappelle vs. Jeff Foxworthy; Joan Rivers vs. Kevin Hart; Ali Wong vs. Patrice O’Neal; Wanda Sykes vs. Ronny Chieng; and Don Rickles vs. Mark Forward.

“We’re thrilled to present SnackableTV’s first-ever original series and look forward to seeing how users engage with the in-app voting feature,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “SnackableTV is the perfect platform for the hilarious, on-the-go content featured in JOKEOFF.”

“JOKEOFF is tailor-made for mobile users who want terrific interactive content at their fingertips,” said Bruce Hills, President, Just For Laughs. “We’ve mined the Just For Laughs archives for perfect stand-up bits that will let SnackableTV users control their favourite comics’ destiny in a great comedy competition.”

SnackableTV users have one week to vote for their favourite stand-up bit in each bracket which determines who moves onto the next round. Each round lasts for one week, and voting closes on July 29, the last day of the Just For Laughs Festival. The winner of the series will be revealed on July 30.

Users will receive regular updates on which comedians are in the lead to encourage engagement with the series and to ensure their favourites avoid elimination. Audiences will also be invited to share their picks through social media and debate who deserves the title of funniest stand-up comic.

JOKEOFF was commissioned by SnackableTV from Just For Laughs, who created the series. The series is produced by Brent Schesis, Anton Leo, and Bruce Hills, President of Just For Laughs. Sarah Fowlie is Director, Original Programming, Comedy, Bell Media. Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming, Bell Media. Tracey Pearce is President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy L

