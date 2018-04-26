Love is in the Venue With New Bell Media Studios’ Series, WHERE TO I DO?, Starring Tommy Smythe, Premiering May 17 on Gusto

Viewers have more reasons than ever to say “I do” to Gusto this spring, with the brand-new original series WHERE TO I DO? airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, beginning May 17. The series is the first to come out of the previously announced partnership between Bell Media Studios and Motion Content Group, and has already been renewed for a second season. WHERE TO I DO? debuts this fall in Québec on Canal Vie.

The eight-episode, 30-minute series is hosted by Canadian property and design expert Tommy Smythe (THE MARILYN DENIS SHOW), as he helps couples find their perfect wedding venue. Whether they’re ravers looking for a party, entrepreneurs looking for high-end glamour, or young lovers looking to keep things simple, Smythe takes each couple to three unique spaces where their fantasy wedding could be realized.

From a medieval castle to a rustic country barn, and from a chic rooftop bar to a trendy downtown mansion, Smythe uses state-of-the-art, 3D graphics to bring each space to life and help the couple decide which venue is the perfect fit for their dream day. With the decision made, each episode culminates with a wedding-day reveal of the chosen venue.

“With the addition of WHERE TO I DO?, Gusto continues to bolster its slate of versatile lifestyle programming” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming, “We are committed to bringing audiences a diverse lineup of original content, and know this series is the perfect way to kick off our spring schedule.”

“When we established our partnership with Bell Media Studios, this is exactly what we all wanted to come out of it: premium quality, returning, original Canadian programming which also has strong international appeal”, said Tony Moulsdale, Global Director of Programming, Motion Content Group. “WHERE TO I DO? is great show, and a strong format, and it’s already generated a huge amount of international interest following MIPtv earlier this month.

“Two of my greatest loves are design and spaces, and in WHERE TO I DO? we explore some truly inspiring and unique locations,” said host and design expert, Tommy Smythe. “Choosing where you’re going to get married is one of the most important decisions when planning a wedding, and I was honoured to be a part of each couple’s journey.”

In the first episode, premiering Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, romantic bride Tamara and rave-loving groom Paul are on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue. Renovating a fixer-upper and planning a wedding at the same time has proven challenging, especially since they both want a short six-month engagement. To add to the complications, the couple have very different visions for their big day. Tamara wants a whimsical day with simple décor and a beach feel, while Paul wants industrial, high ceilings, and lasers. On their quest to mix romance with laser beams, Smythe takes the couple to visit prospective venues in Toronto, Art Gallery of Ontario, District 28, and The Thompson Hotel Rooftop.

Click here to view the premiere episode of WHERE TO I DO?

