iHeartRadio Announced as Official Radio Partner of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival

Saddle up country fans! iHeartRadio Canada announced today that it has teamed up with Boots and Hearts to become the official radio partner of Canada’s largest country music festival. As part of this exclusive partnership, iHeartRadio has launched Boots and Hearts Radio, which features music from the hottest country artists playing at the 2018 Boots and Hearts Music Festival, including country heavyweights Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Thomas Rhett, Dallas Smith, Billy Currington, Brett Young and more.

Anchored by hosts of the iHeartRadio New Country Countdown, Sophie Moroz and Jeff Hopper, the brand new, commercial-free, Boots and Hearts country music station features artists from the 2018 line-up, and those that have previously headlined this must-attend summer festival, as well as exclusive interviews from them. Boots and Hearts Radio is available now on the iHeartRadio app.

Spanning four days from August 9-12 in Oro Medonte, Ont., just north of Toronto, Boots and Hearts provides country music fans with performances from more than 40 artists, 60 hours of live entertainment, and many other attractions, creating a truly unique festival experience. iHeartRadio will also have its own activation space on the grounds during the festival, with live coverage across multiple Bell Media country radio stations, including live interview content and updates from Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

“The Boots and Hearts Music Festival captures the spirit at the heart of country music, and we can’t wait to bring that spirit, and a world-class playlist of Canadian and international acts to our listeners through Boots and Hearts Radio,” said Rob Farina, Head of Radio Content, Strategy, and iHeartRadio. “This new station is a one-stop shop for fervent festival goers looking to connect with their favorite artists and learn more about ticketing, festival culture, single day line-ups, and more!”

“Having iHeartRadio as an official partner of Boots and Hearts allows us to bring our amazing roster of top international talent and Canadian up-and-comers to an even wider audience across the country,” said Eva Dunford, founding partner of Boots and Hearts. “We pride ourselves on being at the cutting edge of up-and-coming country talent, and a partnership with iHeartRadio, a leader in music and innovation, aligns perfectly with Boots and Hearts.

Tickets for the 2018 festival are on-sale now; visit www.bootsandhearts.com for more information about artists, tickets, camping, and accommodations. Single Day Tickets on sale April 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full Boots and Hearts 2018 line-up, click here.

