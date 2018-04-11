Entertainment at your fingertips. Unlimited access to Super Channel’s programming, included free with your subscription.

On the heels of March Madness, SnackableTV, Bell Media’s short-form video app, confirmed today it has commissioned its first interactive content. JOKEOFF is a new original series that pits some of the world’s best comedians against each other in the ultimate stand-up competition.

Today’s news marks SnackableTV’s second commission of original content, following last month’s announcement that a short-form extension of CraveTV’s wildly popular comedy LETTERKENNY is on deck.

Produced in association with Just For Laughs who serves as production partner, JOKEOFF features a renowned mix of incredible comedic talent such as Kevin Hart and Joan Rivers, Debra DiGiovanni and Gilbert Gottfried, Jay Pharaoh and Kevin James, as they go head-to-head in daily match-ups with some of their best material curated from the Just For Laughs archives.

“Comedy has proven to be king with SnackableTV audiences, and we’re thrilled to partner with Just For Laughs on this new, original concept that brings the unique element of interactivity to the short-form entertainment landscape,” said Kevin Barton, Program Director, SnackableTV, Bell Media. “We know that SnackableTV users will enjoy being judge and jury when they weigh in on their favourite comedians by using the in-app voting”.

The short-form, bracket-style elimination series allows SnackableTV viewers to vote for their favourite jokes by all-star comedians as they face-off against each other. Using clips from Just For Laughs’ unparalleled library, JOKEOFF begins with 32 comedians that are placed into 16 brackets. Daily match-ups occur with the winning comic moving on to the next round, until one is declared the winner. Viewers will receive regular updates on which comedians are in the lead to encourage engagement with the series and ensure their favourites avoid elimination. Audiences will also be invited to share their picks through social media and debate who deserves the title of funniest stand-up comic.

JOKEOFF was commissioned by SnackableTV from Just For Laughs, who serves as production partner. Sarah Fowlie is Director, Original Production, Comedy, Bell Media. Corrie Coe is Senior Vice-President, Original Programming, Bell Media. Tracey Pearce is President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media.

