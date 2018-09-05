Bell Media, Gusto Worldwide Media, and Ancestry.ca Team Up For New Gusto Series DNA DINNERS, Exploring Food and Family History

Bell Media announced today an innovative collaboration with Ancestry, the leader in family history and consumer genomics, and Gusto Worldwide Media to produce DNA DINNERS, a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure series. Hosted by ETALK Reporter Tyrone Edwards, each episode follows participants as they take an AncestryDNA test to discover their genetic origins. As the adventure continues, Chefs are brought in to explore the cuisine and cooking techniques of each participant’s background.

With the AncestryDNA test capable of tracing someone’s origins to more than 350 regions around the world, there’s no shortage of discoveries participants can make, and the culinary cultures that are explored. Based on an innovative format created by Chris Knight and produced by Ottawa-based Gusto Worldwide Media, the 16-episode, half-hour series is currently in production in Toronto and Ottawa.

“As Gusto’s content portfolio expands, we continue to build on the strength of its unique original programs,” said Pat DiVittorio, Vice-President, CTV and Specialty Programming, Bell Media. “Coupling food and the popularity of Ancestry’s family history adventures is cleary a recipe for success.”

“This series-wide integration with Ancestry is a perfect example of the creativity with which Bell Media incorporates brands into our programming,” said Alyson Walker, Vice-President, Brand Partnerships, Bell Media. “We’re looking forward to working with Ancestry, and our partners at Gusto Worldwide Media, to create a series that showcases the power of the AncestryDNA service while also inspiring viewers to celebrate their own culinary heritage.”

Chris Labrecque, Canada Country Manager at Ancestry adds: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Bell Media and Gusto on a world-first format that creatively demonstrates the powerful discoveries and emotional connections that AncestryDNA offers. Food, family and heritage are intrinsically linked – from the recipes passed down the generations to family meals where we share stories and bond with others – so it’s a perfect fit for our brand.”

