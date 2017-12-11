FROM HOLLYWOOD TO BUCKINGHAM PALACE: TLC’S WHEN HARRY MET MEGHAN: A ROYAL ENGAGEMENT CHRONICLES PRINCE HARRY AND HIS FIANCÉ MEGHAN MARKLE’S FAIRYTALE ROMANCE

–One-Hour Special Premieres Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c–

Prince Charming has found his American bride! To welcome the world’s newest, most illustrious engaged couple, TLC will premiere a one-hour special chronicling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romantic journey from courtship to proposal. TLC’s WHEN HARRY MET MEGHAN: A ROYAL ENGAGEMENT (working title) takes an in-depth look at the real-life fairytale of Prince Harry’s love life and Meghan’s soon-to-be princess story on Tuesday, December 12 at 9/8c.

The one-hour special introduces the early childhoods of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they shared several parallels in their upbringing. While both were raised by separated parents and received an esteemed private education, Prince Harry grew up in a royal world while Meghan spent her early years on television sets with her father, ultimately leading her down the path of Hollywood fame and fortune. WHEN HARRY MET MEGHAN: A ROYAL ENGAGEMENT (wt) also explores Meghan’s background as a biracial divorcee and her role as a human rights ambassador. The special will examine the couple’s first few outings together, how the media reacted to their romance and the swirl of rumors around the couple’s engagement.

Viewers will hear directly from Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, as well as some of her closest friends, including actress Abby Wathen and reporter Tom Sellers, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter and several royal correspondents and editors. In addition, constitutional historian David Starkey delves into the history and surrounding culture of the royal family and what Meghan’s new life will entail.

