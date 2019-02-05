Freeform Picks Up ‘PARTY OF FIVE’ To Series With 10 Episode Order

Freeform announces the pickup to series of the reboot of fan-favorite “Party of Five” from the original creators, Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser. From Sony Pictures Television, the one-hour drama will follow the five Acosta children (fka Buendia) as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina. The pilot was co-written by Lippman, Keyser and newcomer Michal Zebede.

“‘Party of Five’ embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring ‘Party of Five’ to another generation of fans. Amy, Chris and Michal’s distinct voice makes this series incredibly relatable and authentic. We are truly proud to be part of this journey,” said Jeff Frost, president, Sony Pictures Television and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter.

“Party of Five” is created by Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Rodrigo Garcia also serves as executive producer and directed the pilot. Michal Zebede serves as co-executive producer and writer.

