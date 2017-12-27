STEVE HARVEY AND THE YEAR’S HOTTEST ARTISTS RING IN 2018 ON “FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE” SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31, ON FOX

The celebration continues as Emmy(R) Award-winning personality and talk show host Steve Harvey hosts the all-new special FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE. Marking the first-ever New Year’s party hosted by Harvey, the broadcast airs live from the heart of New York City’s Times Square, and features views of the Times Square Ball as it drops to ring in 2018. Harvey will be joined by surprise celebrity guests and some of the year’s top music artists to wrap up 2017 and kick off the New Year on the all-new special event FOX’S NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH STEVE HARVEY: LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE, PART TWO airing Sunday, Dec. 31 11:00 PM-12:30 AM ET live on FOX.

