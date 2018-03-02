Explosive Television Event “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” to Air Sunday, March 11, on FOX

In 2006, O.J. Simpson sat down with noted publisher, producer and host Judith Regan for a wide-ranging, no-holds-barred interview, in which Simpson gives a shocking hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were brutally murdered. During their conversation, Simpson, in his own words, offers a detailed – and disturbing – description of what might have happened on that fateful night of June 12, 1994.

For over a decade, the tapes of that infamous interview were lost – until now. Simpson’s explosive words finally will be heard, as he answers the questions that gripped a nation during the notorious “Trial of the Century.”

Hosted by award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien, the shocking special O.J. SIMPSON: THE LOST CONFESSION? will air Sunday, March 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. The two-hour broadcast will air with limited interruptions and will feature public service announcements on domestic violence awareness throughout the program. Additionally, O’Brien will be joined by a panel of analysts who will discuss the historic and newsworthy interview, providing timely analysis and context for this shocking, never-before-seen footage.

Today, Simpson is a free man. His criminal case and subsequent civil trial, however, continue to captivate people around the world. Although exonerated of murdering Brown Simpson and Goldman, Simpson was later sued in civil court, found responsible for both murders and ordered to pay $33.5 million in restitution to the victims’ families. In 2007, he was arrested in Las Vegas on felony charges of kidnapping, armed robbery and counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The following year, he was found guilty on 12 counts and sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. Simpson was released on parole five months ago on October 1, 2017.

O.J. SIMPSON: THE LOST CONFESSION? is executive-produced by Terence Wrong. Follow the special on Twitter @FOXTV.

