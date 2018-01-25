“MURPHY BROWN” RETURNS TO CBS

CBS has given a 13-episode, series production commitment to a current day revival of the Network’s classic comedy MURPHY BROWN from Warner Bros. Television for the 2018-2019 broadcast season, it was announced today by Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, and Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment.

Candice Bergen, who starred in the title role from 1988-1998, will reprise her role. As its 30th anniversary approaches, MURPHY BROWN returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.

Warner Bros. Television, producers of the original series, will produce the new multi-camera comedy with original creator Diane English serving as writer/executive producer through her Bend in the Road Productions banner. Bergen will also be an executive producer.

During the show’s original 10-year run on CBS, MURPHY BROWN received 62 Emmy nominations (with 18 wins), 15 Golden Globe nominations (with three wins), three Screen Actors Guild awards, five Directors Guild nominations (with two wins) and four Writers Guild nominations (with two wins). Bergen won five Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2010 TV Guide named Murphy Brown one of the “25 Greatest TV Characters of All Time.”

