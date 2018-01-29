CBS ANNOUNCES CELEBRITY CAST FOR “BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION!”

CBS has announced the 11 Celebrity Houseguests who will star in the first-ever Celebrity edition of BIG BROTHER in the U.S. This season’s accomplished cast includes an NBA champion, a UFC legend, a Tony Award-winning actress, a chart-topping musician, a model, a television personality and a TV host, among others. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION launches with a three-night premiere event airing Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Thursday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and a two-hour live eviction show on Friday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Julie Chen returns as the host of the hit series.
The following 11 Celebrity Houseguests will compete for $250,000:
Shannon Elizabeth (44)
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current City: Cape Town, South Africa
Occupation: Actress
Brandi Lynn Glanville (45)
Hometown: Sacramento, Calif.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Television personality
Ariadna Gutiérrez (24)
Hometown: Born in Sincelejo, Colombia but raised in Barranquilla, Colombia
Current City: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Model
Chuck Liddell (48)
Hometown: Santa Barbara, Calif.
Current City: Calabasas, Calif.
Occupation: UFC legend
James Maslow (27)
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Occupation: Actor/musician
Ross Mathews (38)
Hometown: Mt. Vernon, Wash.
Current City: Los Angeles/Palm Springs
Occupation: TV host
Mark McGrath (49)
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.
Current City: Studio City, Calif.
Occupation: Rock star
Keshia Knight Pulliam (38)
Hometown: New Jersey
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Actress
Marissa Jaret Winokur (44)
Hometown: Bedford, N.Y.
Current City: Toluca Lake, Calif.
Occupation: Broadway actress
Metta World Peace (38)
Hometown: Queens, N.Y.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: NBA champion
Omarosa (43)
Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio
Current City: Jacksonville, Fla.
Occupation: Television personality
Details about the house will be announced shortly.
Following the three-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will air for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Sunday, Feb. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Click HERE for the full schedule.
BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more Celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.