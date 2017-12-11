AMC’S SUSPENSEFUL THRILLER, THE TERROR, CHARTS A COURSE FOR TWO-HOUR SERIES PREMIERE ON MARCH 26

AMC’s suspenseful thriller, The Terror, from executive producers Ridley Scott, David Kajganich and Soo Hugh, prepares to take viewers on a harrowing journey with a two-hour series premiere on Monday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT . The network also released today the series’ first sneak peek, which will debut during The Walking Dead’s mid-season finale this Sunday, along with first-look photography.

Inspired by a true story, The Terror centers on the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage into unchartered territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction. Frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, The Terror highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements, but with each other.

The ten-episode series stars Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men) as Captain Francis Crozier; Tobias Menzies (Outlander) as Captain James Fitzjames; Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones) as Sir John Franklin; Paul Ready (Cuffs) as Dr. Henry Goodsir; Adam Nagaitis (Suffragette) as Cornelius Hickey Nive Nielsen (The New World) as Lady Silence; Ian Hart (Neverland) as Thomas Blanky; and Trystan Gravelle (Mr. Selfridge) as Henry Collins.

“The Terror captures a rare combination of fascinating history, complex and flawed characters, the inextinguishable human spirit and the horror and promise of an uncharted world,” said executive producers and co-showrunners David Kajganich and Soo Hugh. “We are looking forward to bringing viewers into this world in March.”

Shot in Budapest, Hungary, The Terror is produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360 in association with AMC Studios. In addition to Kajganich and Hugh, the series is also executive produced by Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady.

