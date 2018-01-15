AMC ANNOUNCES 2018 PREMIERE DATES FOR NEW AND RETURNING ORIGINAL SERIES

AMC today announced from the Television Critics’ Association (TCA) Press Tour the premiere dates for new and returning series, including the international crime thriller, “McMafia,” “Fear the Walking Dead” season four, martial arts drama “Into the Badlands” season three and “AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction.” As previously announced, AMC’s suspense thriller “The Terror” will premiere with back-to-back episodes beginning Monday, March 26th at 9:00 PM ET/PT.

Premiere date and series information is below (in air order):

“MCMAFIA”

Monday, February 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

AMC’s groundbreaking new international thriller “McMafia” is an eight-part series created by Hossein Amini (The Snowman, Our Kind of Traitor) and James Watkins (Black Mirror, The Take) and inspired by Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name. The series charts Alex Godman’s (James Norton) journey as he is drawn deeper and deeper into the world of organized crime. As the English-raised son of Russian exiles with a mafia history, Alex has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of that criminal past, building his own legitimate business and forging a life with his girlfriend Rebecca (Juliet Rylance). But when his family’s past returns to threaten them, Alex is forced to confront his values to protect those he loves. What starts out as a story of survival and revenge becomes an epic tale of a man’s struggle against the lures of corruption in the modern world and in himself. Impressive and intimate, glamorous and gritty, “McMafia” is both global in scale and forensic in detail.

In addition to Norton and Rylance, the series stars David Strathairn (The Bourne Ultimatum, Good Night, and Good Luck), Faye Marsay (Love Nina, Game of Thrones), Aleksey Serebryakov (The Method, Leviathan) and Maria Shukshina (Yolki 3, Terrorist Ivanona), “McMafia” is co-produced by the BBC, AMC and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, and distributed internationally by BBC Worldwide.

“THE TERROR”

Monday, March 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

As previously announced, “The Terror,” from executive producers Ridley Scott, David Kajganich and Soo Hugh, prepares to take viewers on a harrowing journey with a two-hour series premiere. Inspired by a true story, “The Terror” centers on the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage into uncharted territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction. Frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, “The Terror” highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements, but with each other.

The ten-episode series stars Jared Harris (The Crown, Mad Men) as Captain Francis Crozier, Tobias Menzies (Outlander) as Captain James Fitzjames, Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones) as Sir John Franklin, Paul Ready (Cuffs) as Dr. Harry Goodsir, Adam Nagaitis (Suffragette) as Cornelius Hickey, Nive Nielsen (The New World) as Lady Silence and Ian Hart (Neverland) as Thomas Blanky.

“The Terror” is produced by Scott Free, Emjag Productions and Entertainment 360 in association with AMC Studios. In addition to Kajganich and Hugh, the series is executive produced by Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Guymon Casady.

“FEAR THE WALKING DEAD” Season Four

Sunday, April 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

NOTE: Subsequent episodes will air at 9:00pm ET/PT beginning April 22

In season four of “Fear the Walking Dead,” we will see the world of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones (Lennie James), joining the story from the world of “The Walking Dead.” The characters’ immediate past mixes with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; the heroic, mercenary, and craven, all crashing together towards a new reality for “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Produced by AMC Studios, “Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.

“INTO THE BADLANDS” Season Three

Sunday, April 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

Season three of “Into the Badlands“ finds Sunny (Daniel Wu of Tomb Raider) living off the grid, doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie (Nick Frost of Shaun of the Dead) and journey back into the Badlands, where The Widow (Emily Beecham of Daphne) and Baron Chau (Eleanor Matsuura of Wonder Woman) are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilized the entire region. No longer supported by Tilda (Ally Ioannides of Parenthood) or Waldo (Stephen Lang of Avatar), The Widow must find new allies in Lydia (Orla Brady of Fringe) and in Nathaniel Moon (Sherman Augustus of Westworld) — the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny and Bajie in Season two. But when a mysterious nomadic leader called Pilgrim (Babou Ceesay of Guerilla) arrives in the Badlands on a mission to restore Azra and usher in a new era of “peace,” old enemies must band together to defend the Badlands.

The series also stars Aramis Knight (Enders Game) as M.K., Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Cressida, Ella-Rae Smith (Clique) as Nix, Lewis Tan (Iron Fist) as Gaius and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) as Castor.

From AMC Studios, “Into the Badlands” was created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville) and is executive produced by Oscar®-nominated producers Stacey Sher (Django Unchained) and Michael Shamberg (Contagion), along with David Dobkin (The Judge), Stephen Fung (Tai Chi Zero), Michael Taylor (TURN: Washington’s Spies) and Wu.

“AMC VISIONARIES: JAMES CAMERON’S STORY OF SCIENCE FICTION”

Monday, April 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

“AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” is a uniquely intimate, insiders’ look at the origins of the genre that has become a cornerstone of popular culture. Throughout each episode of the six-part television series, Academy® Award-winning writer, director and producer James Cameron explores science fiction’s roots, futuristic vision and our fascination with its ideas through interviews with A-list storytellers, stars and others whose careers have defined the field, including Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Christopher Nolan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith and Sigourney Weaver, among many others. Cameron takes us on a journey of discovery and exploration, helping us understand where science fiction’s ideas came from – and where they’re taking us. “AMC Visionaries: James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” is executive produced by Cameron, Maria Wilhelm and Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver of Left/Right TV. The series is co-executive produced by showrunner Jeff Cooperman and Mike Mezaros.

“AMC Visionaries” is a year-round documentary series in which groundbreaking artists curate and author the untold stories and fascinating histories of their respective genres. In addition to the recently aired “AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics,” previously announced series falling under the “AMC Visionaries” banner include the upcoming “AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror” and “AMC Visionaries: Rap Yearbook.”

