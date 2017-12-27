GLOBAL ICON MARIAH CAREY RETURNS TO TIMES SQUARE TO HEADLINE ‘DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2018′

The New Year’s Celebration Begins Live at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC from New York’s Times Square

Dick Clark productions and ABC today announced that multi-platinum music superstar Mariah Carey will return to Times Square to perform for a live audience of more than one million people, just minutes before the ball drops on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.” Carey first appeared on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in 2005 when she became the very first artist to perform live from Times Square on the program. She returned in 2016 and will once again headline this year’s festivities. Carey joins previously announced Times Square performers including chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and actor Nick Jonas and award-winning duo Sugarland. America’s largest celebration of the year will take place SUNDAY, DEC. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ABC Television Network.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.’ See you in Times Square!” -Mariah Carey & dick clark productions

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018” marks the 46th anniversary of America’s largest celebration of the year and will include 5 � hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will host the primetime festivities and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, as he has for the last 12 years, with live onsite reporting from actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy. Ciara will host the Los Angeles festivities which will feature additional performances by Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz & The Tantrums, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Portugal. The Man and Hailee Steinfeld, and all-star collaborations from Alessia Cara and Zedd, G-Eazy and Halsey, Khalid with Marshmello, Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line, and Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and watt. Additionally, Lucy Hale will return to host the 2nd annual Central Time Zone countdown celebration from New Orleans, where multi-platinum selling band Imagine Dragons is slated to perform from the Allstate(R) Fan Fest, and WALK THE MOON will take the stage leading up to the midnight countdown and stunning fleur-de-lis drop near Jackson Square. Pop music icon, Britney Spears will perform from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, making it the first television performance of 2018 and the end to her record-breaking residency.

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 18 Billboard Hot 100 #1 singles (17 self-penned), more than any solo artist in history. Mariah is a singer/song�writer/producer recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, 21 American Music Awards, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” Award, the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist of the Millennium” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting, to name a few. With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting and producing talent, Mariah is truly the template of the modern pop performance. Mariah’s ongoing impact has transcended the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. She made her entry into the world of independent film with her landmark performance in “WiseGirls” starring alongside Academy Award(R) winner Mira Sorvino and Melora Walters. In 2009, Mariah was recognized with the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Spring International Film Festival for her critically acclaimed role in Lee Daniels’ “Precious.” Mariah went on to appear in Daniels’ stellar ensemble piece “The Butler” (2013). A Congressional Award recipient, Mariah has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children’s charities, both domestic and international, Mariah founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development. Mariah is represented by Roc Nation, UTA and Imprint PR.

The complete lineup airing?Sunday, Dec. 31 on ABC is:

8:00-10:00 p.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 – Part 1”

10:00-11:00 p.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 – Part 2”

11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 – Part 1”

1:09-2:13 a.m. EST – “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 – Part 2”

