Renowned Prosecutor Marcia Clark Examines Infamous Murder Cases in A&E Network’s “Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48”

Led by expert prosecutor and former defense attorney Marcia Clark, A&E’s new original docuseries “Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48” delves into some of America’s most shocking crimes that have remained unsolved or ended with controversial outcomes. Produced by ITV Entertainment, each two-hour episode will focus on a specific case and examine the first 48 hours after the crime to reveal new angles and unravel enduring mysteries. The seven-part series premieres Thursday, March 29 at 8PM ET/PT on A&E starting with Casey Anthony.

“This series feels like a continuation of a mission I’ve been on my whole life,” said Clark. “To discover the truth, bring that truth to light and seek justice has always been a driving force for me. I couldn’t be more excited or more honored to be a part of it.”

“A&E is a leader in justice programming that is both captivating and impactful,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming for A&E. “With Marcia’s unrivaled knowledge and expertise leading the way, this series is an example of the brave storytelling necessary to question assumptions made and uncover the truths buried within the first 48 hours of these high profile cases.”

“Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48” will pore through controversial cases including: the death of Casey Anthony’s daughter Caylee; the murder of actor Robert Blake’s wife Bonny Lee Bakley; the disappearance of Drew Peterson’s wife Stacy; the shocking death of Federal Bureau of Prisons intern Chandra Levy; the fatal shooting of Run D.M.C member Jam Master Jay; the Billionaire Boys Club’s obsession with money and power that may have turned to homicide; and the suspicious death of Rebecca Zahau at the Spreckels Mansion.

Clark’s years of experience both as a prosecutor and defense attorney allow her to see the important details that original investigators may have missed. She will sift through evidence presented in the case files, visit significant locations and conduct interviews with key players in an effort to uncover potential new leads. By looking at these cases through the lens of the critical first 48 hours, Clark will strive to discover the truth behind how and why these murders happened.

