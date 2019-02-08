A&E Network to Premiere Documentary Series “Biography: The Trump Dynasty” Exploring the Family’s Rise to Power on Feb 25

A&E Network will premiere the six-hour documentary series “Biography: The Trump Dynasty” drawing from first-hand accounts and never-before-seen archival footage that examine the life and heritage of the 45th President of the United States. As part of the network’s award-winning Biography series, the documentary spans three generations of the Trump family saga and offers an in-depth exploration of the influences that shaped Donald Trump’s personality, celebrity, and ambition in business and politics. “Biography: The Trump Dynasty” premieres Monday, February 25 at 9PM ET/PT and airs over three consecutive nights.
“The Biography brand has always strived to document and explore the lives and stories of our nation’s modern presidential leaders in order to better understand our country’s past, present and future,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E Network. “‘Biography: The Trump Dynasty’ is a timely and compelling examination of the people, events, and experiences that have shaped our current president, and in turn, this unique moment in recent American history.”
From the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1890s to the origins of a New York real-estate empire, the documentary provides an all-encompassing view of the Trump family that has rarely been seen. The series delves into Donald Trump’s childhood in Queens, his risky move into the world of Manhattan real estate and the creation of a landmark residential skyscraper on Fifth Avenue, his notoriety as a best-selling author and reality television star, and the lead up to his 2016 presidential campaign.
“Biography: The Trump Dynasty” features sit-down interviews with a full range of subjects to provide insights into the Trump family and their legacy. Subjects include:
Kurt Andersen , Author, Fantasyland
Ken Auletta, Journalist and Author, Writer The New Yorker
Charles Bagli, Reporter, The New York Times
Richard Behar, Contributing Editor of Investigations, Forbes Magazine
Jake Bernstein, Author, Secrecy World *
Gwenda Blair, Author, The Trumps
Marie Brenner , Writer-at-Large, Vanity Fair
Tina Brown, Former Editor, Vanity Fair; Author, The Vanity Fair Diaries
Nina Burleigh, Author, Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump’s Women
Louis Calomaris, Classmate, The Wharton School
Thomas Campanella, Urban Historian
David Cay Johnston, Investigative Reporter
Connie Chung, News Anchor
David Corn, Author, Russian Roulette
Ann Coulter, Political Commentator
Michael D’Antonio, Author, The Truth About Trump
Adam Davidson, Staff Writer, The New Yorker
Donny Deutsch , Media Personality
Michael Diehl, Owner, Freehold Music Center
Jeffrey Doynow, Project Superintendent, HRH Construction
Marc Fisher, Senior Editor, Washington Post Author, Trump Revealed
Emily Jane Fox, Author, Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family
Michael Franzese, Former Caporegime, Colombo Crime Family
Elyse Goldweber, Attorney, Civil Rights Division, Department of Justice
Charlotte Gray, Author, Gold Diggers
Joshua Green, Author, Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Nationalist Uprising
Jonathan Greenberg, Researcher, Forbes
Sean Hannity, Host, FOX News Channel
Luke Harding, Correspondent, The Guardian Author, Collusion
Nikki Haskell, Television Talk Show Host
Virginia Heffernan, Host, Trumpcast
Penelope Hunter-Stiebel, Associate Curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art, (1979-1983)
Kwame Jackson, The Apprentice Runner-up, Season 1
Godfrey Jacobs, Housing Tester, Urban League
Michael Kranish, Investigative Reporter, Washington Post; Author, Trump Revealed
Alan Lapidus, Architect
David Litt, Former Speechwriter for President Obama
Alan Marcus, PR Consultant, Trump Organization (1994 – 2000)
David L. Marcus, Cousin, Roy Cohn
Sheila Morse, Housing Tester, New York Committee on Human Rights
Jim Nolan, Friend, Fred Trump, Jr.
Sam Nunberg, Political Strategist
Tim O’Brien, Author, Trump Nation
Jack O’Donnell, President & COO, Trump Plaza Casino
Lawrence O’Donnell, Anchor, Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell
Paul Onish, Classmate, Kew Forest School
Alina Polyakova, Russian Foreign Policy Expert, Brookings Institution
Richard Ravitch, Chairman, New York State Urban Development Corporation (1975-1977)
Barbara Res, Executive VP, Trump Organization (1978-1996)
Marvin Roffman, Securities Analyst
Marty Rosenberg, Co-Owner, Atlantic Plate and Glass
Anthony Scaramucci, Former Trump Adviser
Tony Schwartz , Co-Author, The Art of the Deal
Jack Serafin, Classmate, New York Military Academy
Mark Singer, Author and Journalist
Timothy Snyder, Author, The Road to Unfreedom, Professor, Yale University
Sam Solovey, The Apprentice Contestant, Season 1
Linda Stasi, Columnist, New York Newsday
Roger Stone, GOP Political Operative
Peter Ticktin, Classmate, New York Military Academy
J.D. Tuccille, Researcher, Trump: The Saga of America’s Most Powerful Real Estate Baron
Craig Unger, Author, House of Trump, House of Putin
Chris Wallace, Anchor, Fox News Sunday
Leah Wright Rigueur, Assistant Professor, Harvard Kennedy School
Paolo Zampolli , Friend, Melania Trump