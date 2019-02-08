A&E Network to Premiere Documentary Series “Biography: The Trump Dynasty” Exploring the Family’s Rise to Power on Feb 25

A&E Network will premiere the six-hour documentary series “Biography: The Trump Dynasty” drawing from first-hand accounts and never-before-seen archival footage that examine the life and heritage of the 45th President of the United States. As part of the network’s award-winning Biography series, the documentary spans three generations of the Trump family saga and offers an in-depth exploration of the influences that shaped Donald Trump’s personality, celebrity, and ambition in business and politics. “Biography: The Trump Dynasty” premieres Monday, February 25 at 9PM ET/PT and airs over three consecutive nights.

“The Biography brand has always strived to document and explore the lives and stories of our nation’s modern presidential leaders in order to better understand our country’s past, present and future,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E Network. “‘Biography: The Trump Dynasty’ is a timely and compelling examination of the people, events, and experiences that have shaped our current president, and in turn, this unique moment in recent American history.”

From the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1890s to the origins of a New York real-estate empire, the documentary provides an all-encompassing view of the Trump family that has rarely been seen. The series delves into Donald Trump’s childhood in Queens, his risky move into the world of Manhattan real estate and the creation of a landmark residential skyscraper on Fifth Avenue, his notoriety as a best-selling author and reality television star, and the lead up to his 2016 presidential campaign.

“Biography: The Trump Dynasty” features sit-down interviews with a full range of subjects to provide insights into the Trump family and their legacy. Subjects include:

Kurt Andersen , Author, Fantasyland

Ken Auletta, Journalist and Author, Writer The New Yorker

Charles Bagli, Reporter, The New York Times

Richard Behar, Contributing Editor of Investigations, Forbes Magazine

Jake Bernstein, Author, Secrecy World *

Gwenda Blair, Author, The Trumps

Marie Brenner , Writer-at-Large, Vanity Fair

Tina Brown, Former Editor, Vanity Fair; Author, The Vanity Fair Diaries

Nina Burleigh, Author, Golden Handcuffs: The Secret History of Trump’s Women

Louis Calomaris, Classmate, The Wharton School

Thomas Campanella, Urban Historian

David Cay Johnston, Investigative Reporter

Connie Chung, News Anchor

David Corn, Author, Russian Roulette

Ann Coulter, Political Commentator

Michael D’Antonio, Author, The Truth About Trump

Adam Davidson, Staff Writer, The New Yorker

Donny Deutsch , Media Personality

Michael Diehl, Owner, Freehold Music Center

Jeffrey Doynow, Project Superintendent, HRH Construction

Marc Fisher, Senior Editor, Washington Post Author, Trump Revealed

Emily Jane Fox, Author, Born Trump: Inside America’s First Family

Michael Franzese, Former Caporegime, Colombo Crime Family

Elyse Goldweber, Attorney, Civil Rights Division, Department of Justice

Charlotte Gray, Author, Gold Diggers

Joshua Green, Author, Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Nationalist Uprising

Jonathan Greenberg, Researcher, Forbes

Sean Hannity, Host, FOX News Channel

Luke Harding, Correspondent, The Guardian Author, Collusion

Nikki Haskell, Television Talk Show Host

Virginia Heffernan, Host, Trumpcast

Penelope Hunter-Stiebel, Associate Curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art, (1979-1983)

Kwame Jackson, The Apprentice Runner-up, Season 1

Godfrey Jacobs, Housing Tester, Urban League

Michael Kranish, Investigative Reporter, Washington Post; Author, Trump Revealed

Alan Lapidus, Architect

David Litt, Former Speechwriter for President Obama

Alan Marcus, PR Consultant, Trump Organization (1994 – 2000)

David L. Marcus, Cousin, Roy Cohn

Sheila Morse, Housing Tester, New York Committee on Human Rights

Jim Nolan, Friend, Fred Trump, Jr.

Sam Nunberg, Political Strategist

Tim O’Brien, Author, Trump Nation

Jack O’Donnell, President & COO, Trump Plaza Casino

Lawrence O’Donnell, Anchor, Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell

Paul Onish, Classmate, Kew Forest School

Alina Polyakova, Russian Foreign Policy Expert, Brookings Institution

Richard Ravitch, Chairman, New York State Urban Development Corporation (1975-1977)

Barbara Res, Executive VP, Trump Organization (1978-1996)

Marvin Roffman, Securities Analyst

Marty Rosenberg, Co-Owner, Atlantic Plate and Glass

Anthony Scaramucci, Former Trump Adviser

Tony Schwartz , Co-Author, The Art of the Deal

Jack Serafin, Classmate, New York Military Academy

Mark Singer, Author and Journalist

Timothy Snyder, Author, The Road to Unfreedom, Professor, Yale University

Sam Solovey, The Apprentice Contestant, Season 1

Linda Stasi, Columnist, New York Newsday

Roger Stone, GOP Political Operative

Peter Ticktin, Classmate, New York Military Academy

J.D. Tuccille, Researcher, Trump: The Saga of America’s Most Powerful Real Estate Baron

Craig Unger, Author, House of Trump, House of Putin

Chris Wallace, Anchor, Fox News Sunday

Leah Wright Rigueur, Assistant Professor, Harvard Kennedy School

Paolo Zampolli , Friend, Melania Trump

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter



Related