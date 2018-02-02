A&E Network to Premiere Documentaries “Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil” and “Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre”

“WARREN JEFFS: PROPHET OF EVIL” PREMIERES MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 AT 9PM ET/PT

“JONESTOWN: THE WOMEN BEHIND THE MASSACRE” PREMIERES MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 AT 9PM ET/PT

A&E Network will premiere two new powerful non-fiction specials that shine a light on some of America’s most notorious and dangerous religious sects. Delving into the mind and psychological background of polygamy leader Warren Jeffs, “Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil” premieres Monday, February 19 at 9pm ET/PT. “Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre” premieres Monday, February 26 at 9pm ET/PT and examines the influence that four women in Jim Jones’ inner circle had on the infamous Jonestown Massacre.

“Warren Jeffs: Prophet of Evil” pulls back the curtain on the now imprisoned religious prophet to an estimated 15,000 followers of the FLDS Church who, before going to jail for two felony counts of child sexual assault in 2011, is said to have married at least 78 wives and have more than 50 children and controlled millions of dollars for the church. This two-hour special takes a look from the inside out at a community that was led for decades by a man who controlled many to quell his demands and desires. Revealing dark secrets that include the damage Jeffs did to young children, including his own, the special features extensive interviews with Jeff’s closest family, former church members and those who wrestled to bring him to justice. The special also highlights stories of those who fought back against Jeffs’ power and escaped his control with the intent to bring him down. Stories including those of the Lost Boys, a group of discarded teenage boys who find each other and the will to expose Jeffs’ crimes and the story of Elissa Wall, the child bride who became the lead witness in the trail that ultimately put Jeffs in prison.

The powerful two-hour special “Jonestown: The Women Behind the Massacre,” focuses on four women in Jim Jones’ inner circle who helped plan the 1978 Jonestown Massacre, one of the largest murder-suicide events in modern history which left 918 men, women and children dead. The special will explore the influence that Jones’ wife Marceline Jones and mistresses Carolyn Layton, Maria Katsaris and Annie Moore had on The People’s Temple and its tragic end. Drawing on exclusive interviews with Jonestown survivors and family members, including Jones’ biological son, as well as never-before-seen archival footage, photos, audio recordings, and the women’s personal letters, the documentary gives an intimate look into their roles within the church from its earliest days in Indiana to its expansion into northern California and finally its disastrous end in the secluded jungle of Guyana.

