A&E Network Expands Groundbreaking Nonfiction Programming Slate by Greenlighting Four New Original Projects

After wrapping up twelve consecutive months of total viewer growth in February on the back of the network’s groundbreaking brand of brave storytelling, A&E is adding four new projects to its signature nonfiction slate, it was announced today by Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming. On the heels of recent critical and ratings successes including Emmy(R)- award winning series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” “Born This Way,” “Intervention” and “Biography,” along with one of the most-watched series on cable, “Live PD,” these additions to the schedule reinforce A&E’s core mission to deliver thought-provoking nonfiction programming.

“A&E has been leading the reality revolution, doubling down on our slate of brave nonfiction storytelling, moving away from scripted drama and refocusing our programming and development on what we do best,” said Frontain Bryant. “A&E continues to invest in provocative, high-quality content that sparks meaningful conversation and resonates with our loyal audience. Not many networks can proudly say that they currently have four Emmy-award winning series on their schedule.”

New projects include a gripping new series about a recent Supreme Court ruling that gives juveniles once sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole the ability to have their cases re-evaluated; a documentary series that follows individuals maintaining their innocence after being accused of a crime, from arrest to verdict; a docuseries following adults with disabilities searching for their dream jobs as they hone in on their unique abilities; and the astonishing story of a single mother of two with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and her struggle to co-exist with her many personalities and her quest to live a “normal” life.

A&E’s recent success has been driven by the network’s powerful original series “Live PD,” “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” “60 Days In,” and “Intervention,” among others. Through February, A&E has experienced twelve consecutive months of growth among total viewers and is currently on pace for twelve consecutive months of growth in March in the key adults 25-54 demo. The network has also been among the top 10 cable networks for four straight months among 25-54. For the month of February, A&E was up 23% among total viewers and 21% among adults 25-54, making A&E the fastest growing non-sports cable network in February 2018 (among networks in more than 60m households).

NEW ORIGINAL SERIES/SPECIALS:

“Many Sides of Jane (working title)” – 6 x 60 min

Jane is a 28-year-old woman from Boise, Idaho who has Dissociative Identity Disorder – commonly referred to as multiple personality disorder. Her 9+ personalities, ranging in age from 6-27 years old, appear at any time, usually triggered by stress. Diagnosed only two years ago, she is on a journey to understand what caused the D.I.D. as well as to figure out how she can best co-exist with her many “parts,” as she calls them. As a full-time single mother of two, Jane is also studying for a Ph.D in Biology. She’ll be coming to terms with her childhood, her relationship with her family, and launching her career.

“Many Sides of Jane (working title)” is produced by Renegade 83 for A&E Network. Executive producers for Renegade 83 are Jay Renfroe, David Garfinkle and Erica Hanson. Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson.

“Lost for Life (working title)” – 8 x 60 min

There is no crime worse than murder, and no murder more shocking than one committed by a child. For decades the courts showed these young killers no mercy, but due to a recent Supreme Court decision, now those sentenced to mandatory life without parole may get a second chance. In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life terms without parole for juveniles was “cruel and unusual punishment,” deeming it unconstitutional. In January of 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court said it must be applied retroactively. Now, all of those sentenced as juveniles to mandatory life in prison have a chance to plead their case. Access to the criminals, victims, lawyers, and courts will allow viewers to be taken through the original crime, as well as experience the unfolding of an intense legal battle.

“Lost for Life (working title)” is produced by IPC Television for A&E Network. Executive producers for IPC Television are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Peter LoGreco. Executive producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Amy Savitsky and Evan Lerner.

“The Accused (working title)” – 8 x 60 min

“The Accused (working title)” tells the dramatic stories of people at the most vital and most terrifying moment of their lives. This gripping series reveals the true inside story of what happens when someone is accused of a crime they believe they did not commit. Featuring the defendant, their family and their legal teams, “The Accused (working title)” reveals the personal cost of every charge, watching each case unfold from the defendant’s point of view. It shares every twist and turn of this traumatic experience from their first meeting with their lawyers right up to the verdict allowing viewers to judge the subject’s innocence for themselves.

“The Accused (working title)” is produced by Brinkworth Films for A&E Network. Executive producers for Brinkworth Films are Malcolm Brinkworth and Xander Brinkworth. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

“Employable Me (working title)” – 8 x 60 min

Finding a job is hard enough, but when you have a mental disability, it can be even harder. Many people with these challenges face unemployment, yet so many people with disabilities have unique skills that make them excellent workers. This groundbreaking series unlocks their “secret powers” to help them land their dream jobs and gain a new independence in life.

“Employable Me (working title)” is produced by Optomen Productions for A&E Network. Ricky Kelehar, Maria Silver and Joseph Eardly serve as executive producers for Optomen Productions. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Holcman serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

