All times eastern A quieter week for television, but there are some popular shows coming back, including Degrassi, The Amazing Race Canada and the Oprah-produced Queen Sugar. Incidentally, this is also a rare week when absolutely all of the late night talk/comedy shows are in reruns (so we’ll have to wait a week for their takes on Trump’s latest Twitter-fit). …
TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of June 25th to July 1st, 2017
All times eastern A Prime Suspect prequel. The returns of Preacher, Zoo, and Killjoys. Two new shows highlight the black experience, one (Hood Adjacent) a comedy on Much, the other (Tales) a drama on BET. And of course, it’s the week before Canada Day, so there will be plenty of celebratory programming (a few of which are highlighted here). Happy …
STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Lands in Canada September 24
Scheduling for one of television’s most anticipated debuts of the year was revealed today as Space confirmed that STAR TREK: DISCOVERY makes its exclusive Canadian broadcast premiere simultaneously on CTV and Space, Sunday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT. Episode 2 follows immediately the same evening only on Space. The 15-episode season will roll out in …
TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of June 18th to 24th, 2017
All times eastern NBC’s summer medical drama, The Night Shift, and Comedy’s Lost parody, Wrecked, return for new seasons. CBC reruns the final Tragically Hip concert, and Mike Myers (sort of) tries his hand at hosting The Gong Show. All that, the Much Music Video Awards, and more. Happy viewing! Sunday 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards – 9 to …
TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of June 11th to 17th, 2017
All times eastern ABC’s Summer Fun & Games banner official kicks off this week with new and returning game shows, and the trend seems to be spreading, with other game/competition shows premiering on GSN and Space. Other highlights include the return of So You Think You Can Dance, the final season of TURN: Washington’s Spies, the remarkable 30th season premiere …
TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of June 4th to 10th, 2017
All times eastern Orphan Black and Fear The Walking Dead bookend a week of returning shows! Some new ones, including a show for Australian comedian Jim Jeffries and Star Jones’ “revenge” on The View with Daytime Divas. There’s an eerie final interview with Alan Thicke on Hollywood Medium. And of course, Megyn Kelly officially makes her jump to NBC. Happy …
TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of May 28th to June 3rd, 2017
All times eastern A mixed bag of offerings in the coming week, including J-Lo’s new dance competition show, a series that is a sequel to Romeo and Juliet by Shonda Rhimes, and a tribute to the 50th anniversary of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band! Happy viewing! Monday Still Star-Crossed – 10 to 11pm on ABC/CTV – Series …
TV Gord’s What’s On for the week of May 21st to 27th, 2017 — UPDATED
All times eastern In addition to the anticipated return of Twin Peaks, this week’s TV highlights feature a new version of Dirty Dancing and the return of 12 Monkeys, and another examination of the life of Princess Diana. Happy viewing! Sunday The Billboard Music Awards – 8 to 11pm on ABC/CTV An impressive list of music stars are scheduled to …
TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of May 14th to 20th, 2017
As the regular-season network shows are winding down, there’s an influx of reality programming this week (all of which I have started including, not just the big ones). Happy viewing! All times eastern Sunday My Super Sweet 16 – 7 to 7:30pm on MTV – 9th Season Premiere Promposal – 7:30 to 8pm on MTV – Series Premiere It was …
TV GORD’S WHAT’S ON for the week of April 23rd-29th, 2017
All times eastern I give the nod to Comedy this week, with the premiere of The President Show and both the real White House Correspondents Dinner AND the comedy version on Saturday night (though it may be hard to tell one from the other). Happy viewing! Sunday Silicon Valley – 10 to 10:30pm on HBO – 4th Season Premiere Monday …