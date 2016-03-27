All times eastern A Prime Suspect prequel. The returns of Preacher, Zoo, and Killjoys. Two new shows highlight the black experience, one (Hood Adjacent) a comedy on Much, the other (Tales) a drama on BET. And of course, it’s the week before Canada Day, so there will be plenty of celebratory programming (a few of which are highlighted here). Happy …

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

