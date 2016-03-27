View Post

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Lands in Canada September 24

Scheduling for one of television’s most anticipated debuts of the year was revealed today as Space confirmed that STAR TREK: DISCOVERY makes its exclusive Canadian broadcast premiere simultaneously on CTV and Space, Sunday, September 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT. Episode 2 follows immediately the same evening only on Space. The 15-episode season will roll out in …